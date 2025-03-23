Kavalauskas, Joan Ann



Kavalauskas, Joan Ann, age 92 of Riverside passed away Wednesday March 19, 2025. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy G. in 2002 and a sister, Mary Bannister. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Diana (Kenneth) Magill; a son, Andrew Kavalauskas and girlfriend Daryl Jones; a sister, Doris J. Leonard and a brother, William R. Synder, "Rick" and his wife Mary. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Friday March 28 at Holy Cross Church. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:00-10:00 am prior to mass at the church. There will be a luncheon immediately following the mass at the church. Interment to follow, at a later date, at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.



