Kauflin, John

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Edward Kauflin on February 13th, 2025 at the age of 84. He was born on August 10th, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to Anthony C Kauflin and Cecelia E Kauflin (Kuhn). John was a much beloved husband, father, and friend.







He spent a large portion of his life in mathematics education, earning a BA degree from the University of Dayton, a Masters from Michigan State, a PhD from Georgetown, and teaching as a Professor of Mathematics at UD for 35 years. John was extremely proud of putting his four kids through college at UD. He dedicated his life to biking, gardening, stamp collecting, and especially home renovation. John was an avid golfer who enjoyed golf trips with family and friends, a master griller who grilled in the wintertime, and a great lover of music. He was a devout Catholic who attended church on a daily basis and appreciated the faith communities of Corpus Christi and Transfiguration Catholic Church as part of his spiritual journey.







John is survived by longtime companion Carolyn Lendenski; children John (Maria), Jim (Deborah), Jason (Cynthia), Jane; grandchildren Leona, Jackson, Amy, Rachel, Kevin, Judah, Ruth, James, Zora, and Beatrix; numerous nieces and nephews; and preceded in death by his nine siblings Dorothy, James, Rita, Cecelia, Jerome, Tony, Mary Ann, Martha, and Joe, and by his wife Katherine.







A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery, Butler Township. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, February 21, 2025 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online memories of John may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



