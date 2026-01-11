Kathleen Fraley

Fraley, Kathleen



Kay passed away peacefully on December 18, 2025 at the age of 101.Kay was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on October 30, 1924, to parents William and Lorna (Saunders) Breton. She married Charles E. Fraley on November 11, 1944 in Edmonton and shortly thereafter moved to Morehead, Kentucky. In 1953, they moved to Portsmouth, Ohio and then moved to Middletown, Ohio in 1955. She was a long-time active member of the First United Methodist Church of Middletown, Ohio where she served as a leader of the junior high youth group, active in her church circle, president of the United Methodist Women, and a variety of other church activities. Kay worked for 25 years at McAlpin's Department Store, and most of that time was a buyer in the hosiery department. After retirement, Kay volunteered for 24 years at the Middletown Hospital gift shop and then for another 8 years at the Middletown Senior Center.



She was proud of her two Eagle Scout sons, George and Larry. She is survived by her sons, George (Penny) and Larry (Kay), and Grandchildren Andrew (Cara), Julianne (Jon), Grant (Marta), David (Angela), Eric (Crystal) and Meagan (Dean), and 13 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles after 59 years of marriage, her parents and three brothers and a sister.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, February 20, 2026 at First United Methodist Church, 120 South Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. To view the livestream of the service visit:



https://www.myfumc.net/worship-on-the-web/



Memorials can be made to either the First United Methodist Church in Middletown or to the local Salvation Army.



