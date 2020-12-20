X

KASPERS, Gus

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KASPERS, Gus F.

Gus F. Kaspers passed December 12, 2020, at his home in

Oakwood. He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and August Kaspers and Brother-in-law Thomas F. Neibel. Gus was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op, class of 1947. He was

employed by NCR for over 40 years. He was a member of St John's Masonic Lodge and was active in the Antioch Shrine for more than 60 years. Gus is survived by sister Ruth Neibel of Centerville, OH, and 3 special nieces Linda Neibel Brown of San Antonio, TX, Sharon Neibel Lacy of Springboro, OH, and great-niece Leigh Whither and her 3 children Liam, Colton and Kate of Milton, GA. Gus loved his weekends at Indian Lake, spending time with family and friends and was a

frequent diner at the Oakwood Club. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.