KASPERS, Gus F.



Gus F. Kaspers passed December 12, 2020, at his home in



Oakwood. He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and August Kaspers and Brother-in-law Thomas F. Neibel. Gus was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op, class of 1947. He was



employed by NCR for over 40 years. He was a member of St John's Masonic Lodge and was active in the Antioch Shrine for more than 60 years. Gus is survived by sister Ruth Neibel of Centerville, OH, and 3 special nieces Linda Neibel Brown of San Antonio, TX, Sharon Neibel Lacy of Springboro, OH, and great-niece Leigh Whither and her 3 children Liam, Colton and Kate of Milton, GA. Gus loved his weekends at Indian Lake, spending time with family and friends and was a



frequent diner at the Oakwood Club. He was loved and will be missed by many.

