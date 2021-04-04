KASH, Virginia



Virginia Kash, 94, was taken peacefully by Our Lord on March 28, 2021, from her home at Otterbein Retirement Community, Lebanon, Ohio, surrounded by family members. Virginia was born on



December 6, 1926, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to Tonie and Ella Mae Shaffer,



being the eldest of seven



siblings. She moved to Middletown, Ohio, to pursue a career in Nursing, receiving her training and certification through Middletown Hospital and thereafter practicing in the



operating room. It was also during this time that she married her soulmate and the love of her life, William G. Kash, to whom she was married for 63 years. They raised two sons,



David (Sally) and Edward (Janan) and then spent over 20 years in Melbourne (Suntree Retirement Community), Florida, where they were active in the community and members of Suntree United Methodist Church. During her long life,



Virginia loved being surrounded by family, playing bridge and golf with her friends, and traveling the world. She enjoyed volunteering in her Otterbein community where she loved the Arts Center and gym, where you found her daily. She will most fondly be remembered as an avid reader and lover of books. Predeceasing Virginia were her parents; two sisters, Margie and Hilda May, and her husband. Virginia is survived by her siblings, Dora Jean Buchannan, William Shaffer, Jimmy Shaffer and Glen Shaffer. Also, surviving her are her two sons; four grandchildren, Christopher (Ginger), Brian (Racheal),



Jimmy (Caroline), and Danny (Kelly); ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Cremation services are



being handled by Trinity Cremation Care, Carlisle, Ohio, with her ashes to be spread at Suntree United Methodist



Church, joining her beloved husband. In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of



Dayton, Inc., 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420, hospiceofdayton.org.

