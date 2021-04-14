Karon, Karon SCHWAB

SCHWAB, Karon L.



Karon L. Schwab, 66, of Fairborn, passed away on



Friday, April 9, 2021, at Hilton Head Hospital in South Carolina. She was born in Middletown on September 3, 1954. Karon worked as an accountant. Karon is survived by her partner, Kenny Colyer; children, Amanda (Lance) Long, John "Ricky" (Beth) Schwab, Steven Schwab, Melissa (Jon) Lezinsky, Wesley (Sara) Colyer and Shannon (Jeremiah) Tackett; daughter-in-law, Clair Murray; mother, Laura



Stamper; brothers, George Stamper and Walter (Angie)



Stamper, Jr.; 15 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Schwab, and father, Walter Stamper. Prayer Service will be Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Burial will be at



Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

