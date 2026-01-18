Karl Johnston

Johnston, Karl H.



Johnston, Karl H., 79, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, January 11, 2026, in his home surrounded by family. Karl was born July 9, 1946, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of Gerald and Evelyn (Weigman) Johnston. He retired from Navistar after 32 years and was a member of the Union Club, Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gardening and mowing the lawn. But more than anything, Karl loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Janice E. (Mitchell) Johnston; four children, Krista (fiancé, Randy Adams) Johnston, Lorilie Johnston, Nicholous (Lisa) Johnston and Jimmy Johnston; two step-children, Brian (Wendee) Smith and Kevin (Christine) Smith; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jerri (Scott) Dyke; five grandchildren-in-law; four great grandchildren-in-law; and one niece and nephew-in-law. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Johnston; and a grandson, Jered Smith. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, https://ohiovalleyhospice.com/donate/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com