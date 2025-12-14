WICK-GAGNET, Karen L.



Karen Wick-Gagnet was born Karen Miller in Urbana, Ohio on January 3rd, 1961. The youngest child of working-class secular protestants Bill and Marie Miller, she would often say she grew up on the "wrong side of the tracks" in largely Catholic Versailles, Ohio. When she was 14 years old, she and her sister Kim inherited a paper route from their eldest brother, Kris, a job she held with great responsibility and pride. Despite her own feelings of being an outsider, her magnetism was felt and shared from a young age, epitomized by her being voted homecoming queen in 1978. After graduating high school, she moved to the big city–Dayton, Ohio–and became a secretary at Reynolds & Reynolds. She soon after married Devin Wick, another Versailles native. She was deeply moved by the inspiration, support, and humor of the Wick family and even after they separated, always kept the family name. In 1990, she met Jim Gagnet at Newcom's Tavern in the Oregon District. In 1994 they were driving down 5th street and saw the old American Saloon for sale, and Karen suggested they buy it and open a restaurant. Soon after, their daughter Coco was born, along with Coco's 520 Grill, thus inaugurating a new venue for her legendary hospitality by which many have been touched. In 1998, their son Hector was born. Even though she hadn't known if she wanted to be a mother, it was nonetheless something she excelled at and would always say her children were her greatest masterpieces. She was active as a Dayton Public Schools parent and went on to serve on the Dayton Public School Board from 2017-2025. Her love of–and aptitude for–public service led her to run for city commissioner in 2025, a campaign through which she deepened her already rich community connections. Karen took pleasure in the work of creating experiences for others. Often making breakfast for her campaign meetings, personally fulfilling and delivering catering requests, hosting birthdays, retirement parties, and life celebrations. Swiffering the floors, vacuuming, keeping things clean and organized, were quotidian necessities which she never shied from or thought herself above. Her care was boundless. She knew that love came from care and not the other way around. She had exquisite taste and real style, as if her kindness weren't radiant enough. She will be remembered for her brilliance, creativity, profound generosity, sense of humor, and commitment to excellence in all things, but perhaps most of all for the feeling she likely gave you of being truly witnessed. She is survived by long term partner in life and business, Jim Gagnet and their children, Coco and Hector as well as by her mother Marie, her sister Kim and brother Kris, her stepchildren, James, Atalie, Nichole, and Tracy, many loving family members, friends, and a beloved community. There is much to be said about a life so big and benevolent. The family appreciates the many tributes and articles that have sought to document her life and work. All who loved her are invited to further share in her memory on the Winter Solstice, December 21st, 2025 at Omega Baptist Church, with visitation at 3pm and service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support a local independent restaurant this week.The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com