Karen, Lewis D



Karen was born December 6, 1962, and departed this life March 1, 2024. She was a graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School in 1981. In 1983 Karen moved to Oceanside California where her first child her son Shawn was born. A few years later her second child Chloe was born.







Karen always had a thirst for knowledge and pursued various educational degrees. She had three degrees, a Masters in Sociology, a Masters in Science in Law and a Bachelor of Science. Karen's employment history consisted of Tissue Bank International, Hines Kraft, C.F.L. Plasma where she held the position as Assistant Manager, AK Steel, Boundless Health, as a Registered Behavior Technician, Lions Eye Bank where she worked as a Medical Courier. Karen's last position until her death was at Silverlining, where she worked with autistic children as a Behavior Analyst.







Karen was a faithful member of the Germantown Church of Christ and Trotwood Church of Christ. Her hobbies were reading, bingo, and sewing making some of her own clothes. Karen was a highly educated women who lived her life with humility and faith in Christ. She was a woman of integrity and had compassion for others. She took pleasure in the simpler things in life. Karen never allowed the riches of life to influence her walk with Christ. She had a quiet spirit. She was a caregiver to her father until his death, showing her compassion and love for others.



Karen was preceded in death by her father B. Daniel Arnold, her mother Connie Arnold. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband Dan Unsworth, her son Shawn Stewart, her daughter Chloe Lewis, brothers, Roger Arnold, Kevin Arnold ( Valerie) her sister Kristie Clay, Grandson Carter Baxter-Gordan as well as a host of nieces and nephews Tenille Arnold, Camille ( Kevin) Simons, Endia Arnold, Juanita ( Rashadi) Tucker, Jennifer (Tyrone) Coley, Alicia Cotton, and her best friend Tinita Cole and other Cousins and family members and friends.



Celebration of life will be Monday, March 11, 2024 at Bold Believer's Fellowship, 1306 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406. Visitation will begin at 10:00am and service to follow at 11:00am. Interment at West Memorial Gardens. www.lusain.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com