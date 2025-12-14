Lee (West), Karen A.



Karen A. (West) Lee, age 71 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, December 6, 2025. She was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1972. Karen worked for many years at Meijer in Englewood. She was a member of Trotwood Church of the Brethren and a former member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. Karen loved to crochet and won many blue ribbons for her work from the Darke County Fair. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years: Kenneth Lee, daughter: Jennifer (Shaun) Embleton, son: Robert (Jessi) Lee, grandson: Carter, sisters: Suzanne (Thomas) Devers and Linda West, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Evelyn (Stebbins) West and sister: Annabelle Terrell. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. To view the service for Karen and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



