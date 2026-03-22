Karen Emery

Emery, Karen E.



Karen E. Emery, age 81, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at home. Karen was an educator for over 30 years; 27 of those years she spent at Northmont High School. Along with her colleagues she was instrumental in establishing a nationally recognized Physical Education curriculum with her strengths of teaching fencing, golf and outdoor education. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 27, 2026 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood, Ohio) with Visitation beginning at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Karen's honor. Condolences may be made to the family online visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



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