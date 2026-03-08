Karen Burns

Burns, Karen Louise



79, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away February 28, 2026. She was born April 8, 1946, in Whiting, Indiana, to the late Thomas and Iva McCutcheon. Karen graduated from Ball State University and began her career as a librarian with the Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission. She later spent 18 years as an assistant preschool teacher, where she was a passionate advocate for children with special needs. She enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking, and crafting, but most of all cherished time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Laura Adams, and is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Mark Burns; her loving sister, Marcia MacDonald; her son J. Spencer (Cristie) Adams; her son Vail (Laena) Burns; her daughter Mindy Burns Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2026, from 4–6 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice Care, Cincinnati, Ohio. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



