KAPSCH, Daniel

ajc.com

1 hour ago

KAPSCH, Daniel Martin

(November 1, 1947- May 9, 2022), lived a life of quiet service for Christ. Dan was retired from the Mound Laboratory, and enjoyed serving in his church as an usher for over 30 years. He had a PhD in chemistry and loved to tinker. A loving father to Sarah, Emily, and Josh, faithful husband to Cheryl Kapsch, and beloved grandpa to Lola, Henry, Jonah, Silas, Charlotte,

Cecelia, and Barrett. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Esther and Martin Kapsch, his wife, Cheryl Kapsch, and his

sister, Carol Sowder and his granddaughter, Emmanuelle Gosser. His children, grandchildren, extended family and

everyone who ever met him remembers his quiet, kind, and selfless nature. The celebration of the life of Dan will be

Saturday, June 18th at Parkview Church of the Nazarene at 11 am. Family will be receiving friends immediately following the service from 12 – 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association

(www.alz.org). Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


