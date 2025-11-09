Kanika Elder

Elder, Kanika T.



Kanika Tahirah Elder, 51, quietly and peacefully transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in the comfort of her home. Born on September 29, 1974, to James and Diann (Arnold) Elder, she was a graduate of the Clark County Vocational School (JVS). Kanika leaves to cherish her memory her parents, James and Diann Elder, of Springfield, Ohio; her loving sister, Jamila Elder, of Clayton North Carolina; her five children, Tre'Von, Zynayshe', Lahkim, Stephen Garrison and Kenyetta all of Springfield, Ohio; devoted sister/cousin, Kisha (Torie) Williams of Catharpin, Virginia and loving partner of 13 years, John Moore. Visitation is Monday, November 10, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. in Greater Grace Temple. Funeral service is Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. with an hour visitation prior to the service in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



