Kandace Nevin

NEVIN, Kandace "Kandy" Lee, age 80, of Waynesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 18, 2026.







Kandy graduated from Belmont High School, class of '63. She proudly worked for NCR in Dayton for over 30 years before officially retiring.







Throughout her life, Kandy had a deep love for animals. She especially loved horses and spent many years owning and riding them. Her favorite was English-style horseback riding, where she would have precise control of the horse through the reins and the pressure applied through her legs and seat. An animal lover at heart, she was particularly fond of her beloved cat and her dog, Abby, who brought her great joy. Kandy was also an amazing cook who loved trying elaborate new recipes and sharing her creations with those she loved. She cherished Christmas, and one of her most treasured memories was the tradition she shared with her grandmother every Christmas Eve, traveling to Alliance to pick out a Christmas tree and decorating it together. These moments remained close to her heart throughout her life.







Bubbly and positive, Kandy had a cheerful personality. She was sweet, full of life, and had a way of lighting up any room she entered. Known as the life of the party, she made everyone feel welcome and valued. If she were your friend, she would be truly the best friend you could have. Above all else, she was most proud of her children, who were the center of her world. Among many things, Kandy will be remembered for her joyful spirit, her love of animals, her warmth toward others, and the happiness she brought to everyone who knew her.







Kandy was preceded in death by her parents, Elwyn Elliott Failor and Martha Louise Reisinger. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and fiancé, Jerry Myers; her son, Paul (Amanda) Nevin; her daughter, Michelle (Gary) Gilbertson; her brother, James Failor; her sister, Cynthia (Steve) Dafler; her niece, Emily Dodd; her three nephews, Joe (Amy) LaPointe, Jon Fiala, and Matthew Failor; and six great-nieces.







A celebration of life service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12 pm (noon) on Saturday, February 7, at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the League for Animal Welfare (4193 Taylor Rd., Batavia, Ohio 45103-9792), where she adopted her beloved dog, Abby. Condolences at https://www.stubbsconner.com.



