X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kanaga, Karen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Kanaga (Lewry), Karen

KANAGA, Karen L. age 87 of Englewood, passed away Thursday March 9, 2023. She was born on October 31, 1935 to the late Richard and Vera Lewry in Gary, Indiana. Mrs. Kanaga was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Edwin A. "Ed" and her daughter Nancy Mickel. Karen graduated from The Ohio State University. She was a member of Miami Valley Golf Club and a longtime and active member of Shiloh Church. Memorial Services 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church in Karen's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
Denison, Virginia
2
Clark, Joan
3
Carter-Warnock, Michele
4
Buschmiller, Rowen
5
Dailey, Lisa
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top