Kamala Johnson

Johnson (Griessmann), Kamala Scheree "Kammy"



Kamala "Kammy" Scheree Johnson (Griessmann), 58 of Hamilton, Ohio was unexpectedly united with her savior on May 5, 2026.



She leaves behind, Husband James Johnson, Son Blayton "Blake" Spradling, Sister Krista Schappacher, Mother Linda Griessmann, Father Gary Griessmann, and many additional family members and friends.



She was a shining light to all who knew her. She will be missed.



A 1985 graduate of Fairfield High School, she served 30 years as a Deputy Clerk in the Butler County Clerk of Courts offices.



Visitation will be at 2:00 Saturday March 21st at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield.



Service will follow.



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