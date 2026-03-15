Kamala Johnson

Photo of Kamala Johnson

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Kamala Johnson
Obituaries
6 hours ago
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Johnson (Griessmann), Kamala Scheree "Kammy"

Kamala "Kammy" Scheree Johnson (Griessmann), 58 of Hamilton, Ohio was unexpectedly united with her savior on May 5, 2026.

She leaves behind, Husband James Johnson, Son Blayton "Blake" Spradling, Sister Krista Schappacher, Mother Linda Griessmann, Father Gary Griessmann, and many additional family members and friends.

She was a shining light to all who knew her. She will be missed.

A 1985 graduate of Fairfield High School, she served 30 years as a Deputy Clerk in the Butler County Clerk of Courts offices.

Visitation will be at 2:00 Saturday March 21st at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield.

Service will follow.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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