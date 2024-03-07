Kalwitz, Jerry Alan

Kalwitz, Jerry A.



Jerry Alan Kalwitz, age 77 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on March 4, 2024 at Chesterwood Place in West Chester, Ohio. He was born on October 25, 1946, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Miles and Maureen O'Day Kalwitz. On September 24, 1982, he married Patricia Fetters. He was employed for many years at Wolohan Lumber and later worked in commercial sales at Pella Windows. Jerry enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Kalwitz; his mother-in-law, Joretta (the late John) Fetters; one brother, Tom (Ellen) Kalwitz and their children, Sarah (Todd) Mader and Joe (Kelly) Kalwitz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cliff (Debra Dean) Fetters; Debra (John) McLane and their children, Mark, Craig, and Robert; Greg (Nancy) Fetters and their children, Kevin, Matthew, Katie, Lisa and Jack; John (Wendy) Fetters and their children, Jake and Jared; Mary Jane (Donny) Speed and their children, Connor, Carly, Clare, and Christin; and Matthew Fetters; and many other great nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Shandon, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com