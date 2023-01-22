KALINOS,



Katherine Dimitra



89, of Springfield, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Katherine was born March 18, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Vangel and Dimitra (Lubeshanoff) Kalinos. She was a Medical Technology Instructor at Clark State College. She was also a longtime member of St. Bernard Church and The Women's Town Club. Survivors include a nephew, Ted Kalinos; niece, Donna (Richard) Griesmer; two great-nieces, Amber (Sean) Logue and Julie (James) Ochieng; great-great-niece, Theodora Katherine Logue; and numerous other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Chris, George, Theodore and Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church or The Women's Town Club. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

