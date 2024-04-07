Kahn, Robert B.



The heavens gained another bright light on April 2,2024, as Robert B. Kahn, at the age of one hundred, joined the love of his life, Gertrude. He was surrounded by his devoted children Ronald, Susan, Karen, and son-in-law Ira.



Bob closed his eyes for the last time but leaves his mark as a proud Holocaust survivor. Born in Mannheim Germany, September 30, 1923, Bob was a remarkable man of ideas with the ability to bring them to fruition. An ordinary man with an extraordinary love for peace in the world and for the people around him.



He was a natural leader, highly respected on his job with the United States Air Force where he worked at the highest level of the Armed Military Services including the National Security Council. Bob was recognized with numerous citations including one by former President Lyndon B. Johnson. At Bob's retirement he received full honors by the Logistics Commanders of all military branches.



Inspired by his fascination with nature and love of elephants he and Gertrude went on safaris in Kenya and Tanzania and traveled the world. He was an avid gardener and played tennis past his 90th year. One of his favorite charities was Father Flanagan's Boys Town to which he donated his extensive and valuable stamp collections. He enjoyed music, particularly opera, and was a volunteer usher with Gert at the Victoria Theater and Schuster Center for eleven years.



Bob was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and served as President of the Ruslander Lodge of B'nai B'rith. As a volunteer for 45 years for the Miami Valley Boy Scouts of America, he was honored with numerous awards as Chair and Chaplain of the Interfaith Committee on Scouting. For his dedication and compassion, Bob was presented with the "Saint George Medal" from the National Catholic Committee and the Cincinnati Archdiocese. He also received the "Shofar" medal, the highest Jewish award for Scouting. Having honorably served in World War II in the Pacific Theater, he was a member of the Jewish War Veterans since 1953. Bob was a 78-year member of Temple Israel, Dayton, and an active member of the Jewish Federation of Dayton.



In addition to these accolades, Bob championed the idea of a mobile Holocaust exhibit that paid tribute to the powerful stories of many people who called Dayton home. This exhibit was so successful it is now on permanent display at the National United States Air Force Museum, Dayton. A central feature of this installation is his violin, which he was forced to play for the enjoyment of the Nazis during Kristallnacht on November 8, 1938, while his parents' belongings were burned and destroyed, and his father taken to Dachau concentration camp. Bob was a prime mover for the World Gathering of Holocaust Survivors in 1991 of his hometown in Mannheim, Germany. He authored and published "Reflections of Jewish Survivors of Mannheim," and lectured at countless local churches, schools, the University of Dayton, Wright State Medical School, Sinclair College and addressed in person the German Parliament in Berlin.



Bob's motto was "Never, never, never give up." He lived those words with a passion that saw the publication in his ninth decade of life with an expanded 800-page autobiography "The Hard Road of Dreams: Remembering Never to Forget": a treasure trove of family history and historical documents that had previously been unknown and unshared.



Bob was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Joseph and Martha Kahn and his dear sister, Irene Elizabeth Poll (Albert), all survivors of the Holocaust. With his last breath he declared his undying love for his wife Gertrude (nee Wolff) for seventy-five happy, wonderful years and to his children Dr. Ronald Kahn (Mary), Susan Rapoport and Karen Weiss (Ira). He adored his seven grandchildren, Brennan Kahn (Kara) and Dr. Cameron Kahn, Emily Rapoport and Sam Rapoport (Lisa), Jenna Halperin (Eden), Adam Weiss (Gillian), Aliza Lambert, PhD (Ben) and great grandchildren Jonah, Max, and Lily Rapoport, Noa and Levi Halperin and Jack and Colette Weiss who all affectionally called him Opa. Bob will be deeply missed by nieces Faye, Peggy, Rita, and Roslyn, nephew Marc, as well as his extended family, many good friends and all those who knew him. The family wants to thank all the loving caregivers for their compassion and friendship.



Services will be at 3 pm on Sunday, April 7th at Temple Israel, interment at Riverview Cemetery followed by a memorial meal for family and friends at Temple Israel. Contributions may be made to Temple Israel (Dayton), Chabad of Greater Dayton, or Ohio's Hospice.



