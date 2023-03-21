Kahlert, George Michael



Kahlert, George Michael, 80 of Springfield, passed away March 17, 2023 in his home. He was born July 28, 1942 in Jauer Kreis Ohlau Schlesien, Germany the son of Bernhard Alois and Anna (Brier) Kahlert. He retired from Navistar after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include two children and spouses, Thomas (Amy) Kahlert and Eleina (Mike) Foster; five grandchildren, Emily and fiancé, Sean Freeze, Bryan and Christopher Kahlert and Madisen and fiancé, Michael Werts and Meghan Foster; sister, Dorothea Hartman and brother, Alfons Kahlert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda in 2019; three siblings, Bernard and Josef Kahlert and Edeltraud Kahlert. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the church, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

