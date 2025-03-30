Kadel, Mary M.



Mary M. Kadle, 105, of Westerville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2025, at New Albany Care Center. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Moreland Funeral Home, in Westerville. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at the funeral home followed by a gaveside service in Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield at 2 p.m. To view the full obituary, please visit, www.morelandfuneralhome.com.



