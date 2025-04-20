Justiniano, Carmen Gloria



Justiniano, Carmen Gloria, age 85, of Centerville, OH passed away on Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on June 10, 1939 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, to Miguel and Maria Rodriquez. Carmen was a loving mother and grandmother. She was always dedicated to her family and her faith. Carmen graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Salamanca in Salamanca, Spain. She also received a Bachelor's of Interior Design from the Art Institute in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Carmen worked side-by-side with her husband, Dr. Luis Justiniano-Toro, at his private practice for 13 years. Carmen loved to travel with her husband (and sometimes family), especially to Europe. She had a passion for fashion, music, art, and theater. She also enjoyed gardening and entertaining family and friends. She was deeply invested in many charities, such as St. Jude's Children's Hospital, ASPCA, and UNICEF. Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Maria, her husband of 67 years, Dr. Luis Justiniano-Toro, daughter Joanna Justiniano, brother Miguel Rodriquez, and sister Marialuz Rodriquez. She is survived by her children, Gloria, Luis (Kelly), Caroline (Demetrio), and Carlos; grandchildren, Rafael, Carlos-Luis (DeAnna), Michael (Cassandra), Nicole (Shoan), Sydney, and Elaina; many great grandchildren and more to come; and sisters, Maria Quiles and Mercedes Rodriquez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation (55 Williamsburg Ln) on Thursday, April 24 at 11:00am, with a reception to follow at Routsong Funeral Home, CENTERVILLE (81 N. Main Street). The family would like to express their appreciation to the nursing staff at the Poplar Unit at Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



