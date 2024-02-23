Jung, Joyce

Jung (Sawyer), Joyce Dean



Joyce "Dean" Jung age 78 of Fairfield TWP, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at the Barrington of West Chester. She was born in Nancy, Kentucky on November 18th, 1945, the daughter of Hollis and Hattie (Marcum) Sawyer. Her husband John A Jung Sr. preceded her in death in 2008. Survivors include her two daughters, Tammie (Mike) Trantham and Kimberly (Rhett) Lunsford, along with three grandchildren: Bryon Stanton (Hillary), Amanda (Brad) Valentine, and Kyler Dean Lunsford; and she leaves three great grandchildren. Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Dale Perkins; a grandson, Adam Trantham; her brother, Grady Phillip Cook, Jr. and her parents and stepfather Dick VanHoosier.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 24th, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM on Saturday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com