Age 91 of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, February 23, 2026. June was born on June 17, 1934 in Fargo, North Dakota to the late Arthur and Adelaide (Brooks) Wigdahl. June was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Loren. She is survived by two sons, Peter (Valorie) and Eric (Amanda) and three grandchildren, Andrew (Jenna), Addison, and Amelia. June is also survived by two sisters, Ardith Halvorson and Constance Hunt. June obtained her undergraduate degree at Pacific Lutheran University, and worked on her Masters at the University of California, Berkley. June's early career in Social Work focused on child welfare in Washington D.C. and Dayton, OH. After spending time raising her family, she worked in Dayton Public Schools and at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center as a Vocational Career Assessment Coordinator. June's greatest love was her family and friends. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church and enjoyed the local arts including the Dayton Philharmonic and La Comedia Dinner Theatre. June was a Jennings Scholar, and a member of the American Association of University Women, even serving for a time as the President of the Dayton Chapter. The family will be holding a funeral at St. John's Lutheran Church (122 W. National Road, Vandalia) at 1:00 on Monday, March 2, 2026, with a visitation beginning at 12:00. Burial immediately following the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Grove City, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com



