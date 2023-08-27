JUDY, David M.



JUDY, David M., 43, of Springfield, passed away August 23, 2023 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1980 in London, Ohio the son of David J. and April Donna (Smith) Judy. Survivors include his mother, April Donna Harrold; father and stepmother, David & Debra Judy; three brothers, Joseph D. Judy, Jack W. Harrold and John J. Harrold; three stepsisters, Jennifer Atha, Krista (Jon) Shaffer and Erin Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



