Judith Powell

Powell (Davis), Judith Ann



Judith Ann (Davis) Powell



Born August 15, 1934, on Kennedy Ave., (Belmont area) east Dayton, Ohio. Her family moved to Waynesville Ohio at age 2. She attended Waynesville grade school and Waynesville High School and graduated in May of 1951. She married Earl Lenden Powell on June 29, 1951, in Waynesville on Fifth Street. Before marrying, she had lived with her parents on N. Third St., S. Third St., and Fifth Street. Earl and Judy lived in an upstairs apartment on N. Third St. before building a house on Franklin Road in 1953. They moved to Lebanon in 1957, Oakwood in 1963, and Preble County in 1973, and had been in Preble County to present. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, and daughter Mary Beth Zwiesler of Greenville. She is survived by her two daughters, Belinda Gallagher of Greenville, Ohio, and Coral Goeke of Eaton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. A graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 11AM. PMGFC.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com