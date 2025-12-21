Judith Marcum

Marcum (Butler), Judith Ann "Judy"



MARCUM, Judith Ann age 90 of Dayton, died December 16, 2025. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Dorothy Butler; her husband of 54 years Don Marcum; her sisters Maxine (Howard) DeArmond and Joyce (Ed) Domsitz; brothers Bobby Butler and Harry Butler; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Jesse and Bessie Marcum; her sisters-in-law Mary Lou Marcum and Uella Plummer; brother-in-law JD Marcum; and her cherished great-grandson Seth Harshbarger. She is survived by her son Michael A.K. (Mary Beth) Marcum, daughter Tina Marcum; her brother Jim (Pat) Butler; her grandchildren Donald (Jess) Marcum, Lara (Chris) Harshbarger, Megann (Josh) Eversole, Nicole, Britni (Carlisle); her great-grandchildren Joshua (Destiny), Zach (Megan), Mia, Claire, Cole (Marilyn), Lane (Sophia), Alex (Erin), Gracie, Weston, Alexander, Bailey, Nathaniel, Chase, Amelia, Maddox, Ronan, Vance, Ayden, Reston; and great-great grandchildren Harper and Oliver; nieces and nephews of the Domsitz, DeArmond and Butler families; as well as her special friends Roy and Becky Edgren. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Judy at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415 on Monday, December 22, 2025 at 4:00 pm with a visitation beginning at 2pm until the time of the service. Her life will be celebrated by her grandson-in-law Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, buy a friend lunch "in memory of Ole' Whats-her-name". Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or The Maura Homan Memorial Fund (Dayton Foundation #9076). Online memories can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



