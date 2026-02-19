Judith Harris

HARRIS, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Harris (Locklear), 86, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2026. She was born on November 15, 1939, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Jess E. Locklear and Edna B. (Jackson) Locklear. Visitation for Judy will be held Saturday February 21st, 2026 from 1-2pm with the funeral beginning at 2:00pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To view her memorial video, send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





