Judith Curtner

Curtner, Judith L. "Judy"



CURTNER, Judith L. "Judy," age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 22, 2025, at Kingston of Miamisburg. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Judy shared her kindness, patience, and gentle spirit generously throughout her life.



For 33 years, Judy served as the church office secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where her warm presence and steady reliability welcomed generations of members. After retiring, she continued her faith journey as a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church.



A talented and passionate sewer for 65 years, Judy poured love into every project-offering alterations, handmade gifts, and her exceptional skills to friends, family, and the wider community. When she wasn't at her sewing machine, Judy found joy in quieter pastimes: she loved reading and could always be found with a good book, and she delighted in playing games on her tablet, keeping her mind sharp and her playful spirit alive.



Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark. She is survived by her son, Mark L. Curtner II (Jennifer) of Franklin; her daughter, Robin Gregory of Brooksville, FL; and her cherished granddaughter, Chelsea Francois (Josh) of Brooksville, FL.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice in Judy's memory.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com