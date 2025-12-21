Judith Curtis

Curtis, Judith A.



Judith (Sabo) Curtis went to her heavenly home on December 13, 2025. She was born in Middletown on June 4, 1939 to parents, Bernard "Bundy" and Inez (Manning) Sabo. Judy was a life-long resident of Middletown, attending Jefferson and Central grade schools then McKinley Jr. High, where she played clarinet in the band and orchestra. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1957 and served on the organization committees of her class reunions for 50 years. She loved reconnecting with old friends and making new ones in the process! She attended Ohio University, majoring in Liberal Arts before her marriage. Judy married Charles Robert "Bob" Curtis on September 26, 1959 and to this union two children were born, the lights of her life, Lynn & Kevin. Judy worked for the First National Bank, YMCA and Middletown City Schools before beginning a 30 year career at Elder-Beerman. She retired in 2013, at the age of 74. It seemed she knew everyone in town, made very dear friends of her co-workers, and enjoyed working until the end. Judy also volunteered at the Middletown Public Library and Middletown Regional Hospital in the Well Child and Immunization Clinics. Judy began riding in organized bike rides in the 70's and rode many 25 mile weekend rides. One of her favorites was the Morning Glory Ride in Cincinnati, which began at the Serpentine Wall at 4 a.m. After hanging up her bike, she took to her flower beds and her beloved pond. Judy and Bob loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to see the western National Parks. They especially loved Custer State Park in South Dakota, which they visited several times. Judy and Bob were also huge fans of The Pine Club and the Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg! Followed by dessert at Dairy Queen, always. In Judy's later years she began playing water volleyball, where she met another new group of wonderful friends. She would also get in to the fitness center and do the NuStep and weight machines, where she had a fan club of a few young men who cheered her on. Despite her many health challenges, Judy always picked herself up and made an effort to get on with her day. She was never one to feel sorry for herself or lay in the bed all day and complain. She was incredibly strong and brave and had a fierce determination to get better. Judy leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bob; daughter, Lynn (Bill) Thomas; son, Kevin "Pogo" (Allee Thompson) Curtis; grandson, Kobe Thomas of Cincinnati; and step-grandson, Drew Day of Hollywood, Florida; as well as many loving extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; grandparents and Hungarian immigrants, John & Rose Emma Byrd Manning; and many beloved aunts & uncles. The family would like to thank Dr. Hurlburt, Dr. Patel, and Hospice Care of Middletown (especially Jennifer, Catrina, Chloe, Shelby, Lorna, Angela, Amber, Sarah and Stephanie) and all others for their wonderful loving care and compassion. Donations in Judy's memory made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011 - OR - PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050 for all of their beloved pets would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at Woodside Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd, Middletown on June 4, 2026 on what would be Judy's 87th birthday. We hope you will be able to join us in celebrating her life in the warm summer sun! Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



