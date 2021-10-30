JUDD, Alice

JUDD (Allen), Alice Mae



Age 81, went home to be with the Lord after a brief battle with COVID-19. She passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, January 23, 1940, the daughter of Howard E. and Ada (Adkins)



Allen. She was a 1958 graduate of Northeastern High School. Alice was a lifelong member of the First Assembly of God Church where she was heavily involved and served as the church secretary for many years. She was an incredible seamstress who loved sewing and made many treasured handmade gifts for her family and friends over the years. She had a beautiful collection of dolls which she loved. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and especially enjoyed her roses. She loved all animals, especially her pets. In later years, she lived life to the fullest enjoying simple pleasures like listening to gospel music, reading and directing a prayer chain at church. Alice was the matriarch of her family and acted as a second mother to her nieces and nephews. She loved the Lord and was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John Judd; daughter, Andrea Judd and two



sisters, Ethel (Dale) Bray, and Janet (Jerry) Robbins. Her sister, Shirley (Frank) Mershon, passed away a few days after Alice. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Dorothy Palmer, Barbara Lanum and Mary Allen and brother, Charlie Allen. Private services will be held for the family.



Burial will be in Newcomers Cemetery, Springfield.



