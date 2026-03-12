Juanita Boyd

Boyd, Juanita Jane



Juanita Jane Boyd, 84, of New Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. She was born on August 17, 1941, the daughter of the late William and Rosie Sherman. Nita never met a stranger and was so loving once you became her friend, she would always gift you a big basket of homemade baked goods during the holidays to enjoy. She is survived by her children DeEbra (Zachary) Capper, Harry M. Boyd, II, and Carl (Cindy) Boyd; step-daughters Laura Mampel and Marsha Kless; brothers Thomas (fiancée Barb) Sherman and John (Lori) Sherman; grandchildren Zach (Wendy) Capper, Cody (Amanda) Capper, Jake (Maddy) Boyd, Heather (Rob) Elliott, Beth Boyd, Jason Mampel, Maribeth Mampel, Shelly Mampell, Kurt Kless, Robert Kless, and Adam Kless; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nita is preceded in death by her husband Harry M. Boyd, Sr.; sisters Janice and Jeanie; and brothers Robert and Bill. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 3-5pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral to honor Nita will be held Monday, March 16, 2026 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





