Joyce Penwell

Joyce A Penwell (76) of Springfield Ohio, gained her wings and went home to be with the Lord & her family on Friday, October 3, 2025. She was born on November 23, 1948, daughter of Ernest and Helen Smith. Bertha Smith also played at huge part in raising her. She is survived by her daughter Latoyia Penwell; sister, Rosie Pack; grandsons: Christopher Freeman (Jaime Freeman), Larry Davis Jr. & Charles Purcell Jr.; great grandsons: Larry Davis III, Devin Davis, Avery Davis, Leo Davis & Jahseh; granddaughters: Larryah Taylor (Vee Taylor), Mayah Davis & Katherine Lango; great granddaughter A'Riyah Davis, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Penwell; daughter, Maria Wyatt (Freeman); granddaughter, Myranda Davis; sisters: Betty, Beulah Tingley, Emmagene Hensley ,Caroline (Larry) Pummel, & Valerie Cosby; brother, Jackie Smith; brother, in Law Ray Pack; stepmother, Bertha Smith; niece/step daughter, Sondra Penwell. Joyce was a hard worker! She worked in housekeeping at Community Hospital, she loved Church she was a God-fearing woman. Joyce also loved spending time with family. Church and family were her life. She loved listening to music and dancing, doing crafts, coloring, making necklaces, playing bingo, and anything to do with her grandbabies. She never missed a chance to be there. Her grandkids were her reason for breathing. Everything she did for anyone was out the kindness of her heart. Joyce has made and left her mark here on earth, she is now free and not in pain anymore dancing in the sky. And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. She will be deeply missed by many. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 10:00am at Richards, Raff, and Dunbar Memorial Home. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00.





