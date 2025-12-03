Joyce Conner

Conner, Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine Conner, age 91, passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Joyce graduated from Roosevelt High School and Ohio University. She was employed at Ohio Bell, the University of Dayton, and by the City of Kettering. She held several positions with Kettering working as the city's first Volunteer Coordinator, Coordinator for the Volunteer Firefighters, Committee Member for the Sister City Program, and also the Holiday at Home Parade Commentator. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Conner in 2012. She was also preceded by siblings, Judy Shroyer, Nancy Hess, and Gerald Furrey. Joyce is survived by daughter, Rochelle "Shelley" (David) Williamson; son, Mike (Judy) Conner; grandchildren, Heather (Andrew) Karpuk, and Timmy Conner; great grandchildren, Kylan, Gavin and Hazel. Visitation will be held Friday, December 5th from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, 800 E. David Road in Kettering. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 6th at 11:30 am at the church. For condolences please go to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com