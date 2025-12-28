Joyce Anderson

Anderson, Joyce



Joyce Ann Anderson



Age 85, of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at St. Leonard's Health & Rehabilitation. She was born October 1, 1940, in West Milton, Ohio, to her parents Chet & Ruth (Haney) Spitler. She graduated from Milton-Union High School class of 1958. Following high school, she earned her bachelor's degree in education from Miami University in 1962 where she belonged to the Kappa Delta sorority. Joyce worked at Longfellow School for 4 years in Dayton. She later moved to West Milton where she retired from Milton-Union Schools after 26 years as a third grade teacher. She was a longtime member of the West Milton United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Roberts Anderson; her parents; her sister Shirley Schumacher. She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Steve & Sarah Anderson, Jenny & Brian Clark, Kevin & Tina Anderson, Kim & Ted Dubbs; grandchildren Courtney Czaja (Nicholas), Ashley Clark, Jake Clark, Emma Anderson, Elizabeth Lanese (Nicholas), Kaden Strayer, Kellen Strayer, Morgan Dubbs, Christopher Anderson, Kaylee Strayer; great grandson L.J. Garcia; brother-in-law James Schumacher. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 2, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main Street, West Milton, Ohio 45383. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.hale-sarver.com



