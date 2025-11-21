Joyce Afzal

Afzal, Joyce J.



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Pastor Jackie Robinson officiating. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



