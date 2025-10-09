Joy Fischer

Fischer, Joy Ann



Joy Ann Fischer, born May 13, 1941, passed peacefully from this earth on October 5, 2025. She was an employee and editor for The Ohio State University and a life long historian, writer and horse enthusiast. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert Fischer and Olivia Fischer (nee Mense), and her beloved dog, Morgan's Sweet Betsy of Pike. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including dear friends Liz Richards and Marla Little.



Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Burial to immediately follow at St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio at the Mense Family Plot.



Burial arrangements being handled by Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43206.



