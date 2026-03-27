Joseph Kelly

Kelly, Joseph Martin



Joseph Martin Kelly, a devoted family man, proud veteran, and steadfast public servant, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Survived by his beloved wife, Joan (Ranz) Kelly, and his children Lisa M. Kelly and John J. Kelly (Julie). Joe's legacy lives on vividly through his grandchildren: Maria C. Hudson (T.J.), Ryan J. Roth Jr., Cathleen Kelly and Caroline Kelly; his nephew Thomas L. Kelly, Jr. (Shawn), his nieces Mary Kelly and Nell Garrett. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Thomas and Margaret (Farley) Kelly, and siblings Thomas Kelly (Midge) and Katheryn Garrett (Joe). Family will be holding private services for Joe.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com