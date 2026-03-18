Joseph Dailey

DAILEY, Joseph R. "Joe"



Joseph R. Dailey, 66, of Springfield, passed away on March 6, 2026. He was born November 5, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of John C. and Mary Kay (Dolbeer) Dailey. Joe graduated from Piqua Central High school and attended college at North Texas State University before moving back to Ohio. He spent many years working at Dolbeer's Cleaners, and most recently worked at O'Reilly Auto Parts before retiring. Joe enjoyed spending his spare time working on projects, such as building model boats and carving walking sticks. He was an auto enthusiast and worked on cars as well. He was most proud of restoring an antique Chris Craft boat that he launched at Mullett Lake, Michigan, the place where his family spent many summer vacations. Survivors include his two brothers, John (Jan) Dailey and Tom (Peggy) Dailey; nephews Jeffrey (Kadi) Dailey and Brian Dailey; niece Megan Dailey and great niece Austyn Dailey. He is preceded in death by his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 24th from 11:30-1:00 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. To send flowers, leave online condolences, or to view his tribute video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





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