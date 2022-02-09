JOSCELYN, Claude



Edward "Josh"



86, of Beavercreek, OH, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, morning, February 6, 2022. He was born July 8, 1935, in Loraine, OH, but lived much of his life in Utah, Ohio, and Northwest Florida. Josh was in the Marine Corps for 5 and a half years, proudly serving in Morocco, Japan,



Okinawa, and several bases in the United States. After his discharge, he began his career of 30 years in Civil Service, serving in Alabama, Hill AFB in Utah, Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH, and Eglin AFB in FL,



until he retired in 1990. He then served as an aide to State Representative Don Brown and Executive Secretary to State Representative Brad Drake for Walton County, Florida over the next 12 years, retiring in 2011. In 1968, Josh was led to Christ in his home in Utah. Since then, he went about blessing everyone around him and channeling the love of Christ as he poured out his time and earthly possessions to anyone in need. People were his investment of choice. And anyone who knew him knew he was a joy to be around. His smile and friendly banter were endless. He was always ready to lend a helping hand or to just listen over a cup of his ever-present coffee. He thought of everyone but himself as he lived out the character of Christ each and every day. As a devout and



practicing Christian, Josh also enjoyed praising the Lord in song. The sounds of his rich baritone voice and skilled



harmonica blessed many a congregation. His varied love of music was evident. He led the choir for Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Beavercreek and was the worship leader at Bible Baptist Church of Freeport, FL, for many years. Josh was



married to the former Daphne Mae Chavis of Pensacola, FL, for 48 years. After her passing, he found love again in 2009, spending 13 years of wedded bliss with his devoted wife, the former Polly Adams of Dayton, OH. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Daphne, his brother, Earl Joscelyn and sisters Earline and Kathryn. He is survived by his second wife, Polly; daughter, Carolyn Strong and her husband John of Springfield, OH; his son, Lee Joscelyn of San Diego, CA; his son, Mark Joscelyn and his wife Melissa of DeFuniak Springs, FL; his stepchildren, Dean Adams, Chris Adams, and Melanie Rench; his grandchildren, Samuel Strong, Mary Milyard, Joshua Joscelyn, Genesee Porter, Jessica Joscelyn, Jeremiah Joscelyn, Jedidiah Joscelyn, Jared Joscelyn; and 13 great-grandchildren. His funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Road on Friday, February 11, 2022, at noon,



Pastor Chad Keck and Reverend Jim Gifford officiating. A public visitation will occur beforehand at 11:00AM. Burial will



follow at Mount Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. Funeral



arrangements are being handled by TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Alzheimer's Association of Dayton.

