Jordan, Wanda

Wanda L. Jordan, age 94 of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 9, 1930 in Miamisburg, OH, the daughter of the late Mary A. (Peck) & Harry McIntosh, Jr. Mrs. Jordan was a retired employee of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. She was a member of the Trinity Church of New Lebanon. Preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Raymond S. Jordan on Feb. 21, 2022, her brother Harry McIntosh, Jr., her sister-in-law Judy McIntosh, her sister Rozanna Whittington, her 2 brothers-in-law Wesley Whittington & Gary Fletcher and by a nephew Chad Fletcher. She is survived by her loving son Douglas Jordan, her sister Connie Fletcher, her grandson Marshall Jordan and wife Emilie, her great granddaughter Chassie Jordan, her daughter-in-law Belinda Jordan, her niece Susan Fletcher, as well as several nieces, nephew and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025 at the Rogers Funeral Home, 324 West Main St., New Lebanon with Pastor Charlie Honeywell officiating. Burial will follow at Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Trintiy Church of New Lebanon, 1830 West Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345 or to the Brookville Handivan, 42 Westbrook Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.



