JORDAN, Ronnie Lee Ronnie Lee Jordan, age 68, of Riverside, OH, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born December 18, 1951, in Lafollette, Tennessee, to David and Edna (Tidwell) Jordan. Ronnie married Sharon Bramsway on April 15, 1974, in Jellico, Tennessee. Ronnie proudly served his country, enlisting in the United States Air Force in August of 1971, during the Vietnam War. After graduating from basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas he was assigned to the F-111 SPO and the A-10 SPO at Wright Patterson AFB, OH. Ronnie also worked as a Security Forces Augmentee. Immediately following his discharge from the Air Force in 1976 he began his career in Criminal Justice as a Department of Defense Police Officer at WPAFB. Ronnie was a graduate of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy, the Ohio Peace Officer Academy, Traffic Management Accident Investigation School (Lackland AFB) and the Military Police Investigation School (Fort McClellan AFB, Alabama). In 1986 Ronnie was assigned to the Security Forces Investigation Section as a Criminal Investigator. In 1992, Ronnie was named the Outstanding Security Police Air Force Civilian Employee of the Year for the Air Force Material Command. In 1996, Ronnie was promoted to Chief of Investigations, and in 1999, he was named the 88th Security Forces Civilian Employee of the Year. Ronnie retired as the Chief of Criminal Investigations at WPAFB in January 2003. Ronnie loved his Harley Davidson. He had a number of feline friends over the years to include, Prissy, River, Thomas, Benjamin, Sunshine, Boris and especially "his cat" Ginger, who stayed with him throughout his journey. Ronnie was a long time member of Belmont United Methodist Church and was a trustee and the facility care coordinator. He served breakfast to those in need for over 30 years at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dayton. Ronnie could be found singing Karaoke on Thursdays at the Moose Lodge in Miamisburg. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 47 years Sharon; a daughter, Breck (James Dunlap) Jordan; a "grandchild" Frances Dunlap; two sisters, Shirley Gaylor and Donna (Adrian) Lucas; a brother, Mark Jordan; and other numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane Jordan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronnie's name can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Great Lakes Chapter by visiting their website at www.parkinson.org/greatlakes or by mailing a check to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, #800, Miami, FL 33131 Attn: Donor Services, Great Lakes Chapter. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 Noon at Belmont United Methodist Church, 2701 South Smithville Road, Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral Service will be follow the visitation at 12:00 Noon at Belmont United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow the services at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

