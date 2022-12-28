JORDAN, Richard D. "Dick"



Richard D. "Dick" Jordan, age 89 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on March 16, 1933, in Ashland, KY, the son of the late Isaac and Emma Jordan. Mr. Jordan was a retired employee at Dayton Power and Light with 43 years of service. He attended Moraine Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his brother Bill Jordan, 3 sisters Ruby Edwards, Lillian Savage, and Thelma Carroll. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Ruth J. (Ellis) Jordan, his son Rick Jordan and wife Jane, as well as other relatives and many friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (1 ½ hour prior to the graveside service) on Thursday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 2:15 p.m. www.swartfuneralhome.com.

