JORDAN, Raymond S.



Age 93 of New Lebanon, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born on May 22, 1928, in Darke Co., Ohio, to his parents, Levi A. Jordan, Sr. and Rachel (Etzler) Jordan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Leroy, Carl, and infant brother, James; sister-in-law, Mildred Jordan; nephew, Kenneth Jordan; niece, Judith Mallow; and numerous other extended family members.



Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Wanda



Jordan; son, Douglas (Belinda) Jordan; grandson, Marshall (Emilie) Jordan; great-granddaughter, Chassie; brother, Levi A. Jordan, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lois Jordan; and special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Gary Fletcher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Raymond served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea and worked 28 years at McCalls/Dayton Press. He then retired from



Englewood Mold after many years. Raymond was a member of Trinity Church of New Lebanon, the American Legion, and loved to play Euchre. Special thank you to his caregivers, Amanda King and Malea Mobley-Mead. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with funeral service to begin at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Ron Dafler officiating. Interment will follow at Trissel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Church of New Lebanon in memory of Raymond.



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com