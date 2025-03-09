Jordan, Kenneth

Jordan, Sr., Kenneth

Kenneth Jordan Sr., age 62, of Cincinnati, OH, departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

