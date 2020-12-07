JORDAN, Julia Ann



Julia Ann Jordan, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sat., Nov. 28, 2020. Julia is survived by her 8 loving children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother, 2 sisters, a sister-in-law, & a very special friend. Private family funeral service will be held on Tues., Dec 8, 2020, 11:30 AM at Prayer Gardens C.O.G.I.C., 600 Shiloh Springs Rd., Dayton OH 45415, Rev. Robin E. Ricks,



officiating. A walk-through viewing will occur Tues. at



he church beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St.

