JOOS, Stephen Thomas



Stephen Thomas Joos, age 85, of Troy, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Hospice of Miami County in Troy.



Stephen was born March 31, 1936 in Lancaster, Ohio, son of the late Clarence and Alma (Hempfling) Joos. He was raised in Lancaster with his 11 siblings where they were active in the St. Mary's parish and attended school. He attended St Mary High School where he played basketball and met his high school sweetheart Toni (Thomas) Joos. They were married in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on September 13, 1958 and celebrated 61 years together before her passing in 2019.



Steve was dedicated to his family and lifelong career in the radio broadcasting business. His career in radio spanned 50 years starting from his first job in radio work at WHOK in Lancaster during high school. He graduated from St. Mary High School in 1954 and he continued his career at WCOL in Columbus while attending The Ohio State University where he graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in communications. His success in radio took him quickly into sales and management where he spent the rest of his career at a variety of stations around the country including WIZE in Springfield, OH, WSNY in Columbus, OH, WNCX in Cleveland, OH and many others. Steve had a passion for radio wherever he worked and he inspired many that he worked with over his career. He retired from radio with his wife Toni to Deland, FL in 2005.



Steve was passionate about his children and grandchildren, health and fitness pursuits, golf and cheering on the OSU Buckeye football and basketball teams over the years as a proud alum.



He is survived by his children, Steve (Maryann) Joos, of Altamonte Springs, FL, Perry (Erika) Joos, of Sidney, OH, and



Michael (Kris) Joos, of Eastlake, OH; grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, Kyle, Marissa, Matthew, Brittney, Chris, Chad, and Matt; siblings Judy (Prentice) Eckert, Geri Hooton, Michael (Barbara) Joos, Bill (Ellie) Joos, Tim (Patricia) Joos, Martha (Tom) Moore, Mark (Jane) Joos, Mary (Mac) Boulden, and Chris (Holly) Joos.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Toni, and sisters Joanne Pursell and Angela Fasone.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lancaster, Ohio liturgical needs or the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio.



Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.



