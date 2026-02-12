Jonie Collins

Collins, Jonie Elaine



Jonie Elaine Collins, 71, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 6, 2026, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born September 13, 1954, in Syracuse, New York, to the late Charles and MaryAlice (McCarthy) Harrington, Sr. Jonie retired after 31 years of Civil Service with the United States Air Force as a Protocol Specialist at Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command. She was known for her servant's heart and dedication to others. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Collins; her brothers, Charles "Chuck" Harrington, Jr. and Roger Harrington; and her sisters, Ruth Congel and Leona Alegre. She is survived by her children, Omar Collins and Brittany L. Collins, both of Dayton, Ohio; her grandchildren, Aden Chase Collins-Moore, Tristen Michael Collins, Maya Jean Collins, Zuri Lee Collins, and Isaac Allen Collins; her brother, Jesse Harrington; her sisters, Gwendolyn Thayer, Charlene Harrington, Janet Baker, Patricia Diaz, Barbara Munger, and Grace Mandish; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



There will be a time to gather and honor Jonie on Monday, February 16, 2026 from 11-1PM; with a Funeral Service to begin at 1PM at First United Christian Church 626 N Columbus St. Xenia, OH 45385. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



