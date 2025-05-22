Jones, Yvonne Inez



Born on October 10th, 1939 and died May 17th, 2025. She was a Registered Nurse who worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and later as an Industrial Nurse for General Motors for over 20 Years.



Yvonne who was born in Dayton, Ohio was a Mother and Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Inez Phillips, son Thurston Jones and sister Flora Mae Brenant.



She is survived by her son, Todd Jones; granddaughter, Alex Jones; grandsons, Cory and Jordan Smith; her sister and caregiver Retha Phillips; and relatives, Blackburn and Phillips families. Yvonne attended Ohio State University and Sinclair Community College where she received her degree in Nursing.



Yvonne was a loving Mother, grandmother and sister who loved life and never complained about her illness, Multiple Sclerosis which she contracted in the middle 80's forcing her to retired in 1994.



She will always live in the heart's of the many people who loved her. She gave it a good fight but went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 17, 2025.



Yvonne, we will always love you and miss you until we meet again in the presence of the Lord.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at First Baptist Church Fairborn, 1167 Highview Drive, Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dayton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com